A wonderful livery

It will be 6 hours Ducati starting in the 2024 Superbike World Championship. In addition to the two Panigale Factory entrusted to the two-time reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista and the debutant Nicolò Bulega fresh from the Supersport title, the customer teams of the Borgo Panigale company will be Barni, Gol Eleven, Motocorsa and the debutante Marc VDS who in addition to the Moto2 World Championship will compete in Superbike with Sam Lowes.

The English rider thus joins his twin Alex, confirmed within the official Kawasaki team where the debut in green of the blue Axel Bassani will be followed. Sam Lowes he will race with a Ducati and challenge his 'independent' brand mates Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Iannone and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

There livery it is the characteristic one already known both in the world of two and four wheels when we talk about the Belgian team Marc VDS with the wonderful stylized yellow feline in profile on the fairing with an amaranth background. In addition to the debut in Superbike, the Marc VDS team has confirmed its commitment to Moto2 where Filip Salac will be alongside the confirmed Tony Arbolino in 2024 which will see the debut of Pirelli tires in the preparatory classes for MotoGP.