Ducati’s 2021 ended with an all-time record. Almost 60,000 motorcycles registered around the world from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in the year that has just ended, a figure that not only represented a growth of 24% compared to the whole of 2020, but also best year ever of the Volkswagen group brand. All in a context that is not very happy for the two-wheeler sector, which, albeit to a lesser extent than that of four-wheelers, has nevertheless suffered from the lack of fundamental components and therefore from difficulties in the supply chains.

“2021 was a magical year: we have delivered over 59,000 motorcycles, a number never reached in 95 years of the company’s history, we have won the title of MotoGP constructors’ world champion for the second consecutive year and we have started the electric era of the V21D prototype, which anticipates the bike that will race in the MotoE championship from 2023 – said the CEO of Ducati, Claudio Dominicali – These results were obtained during the pandemic which, still in progress, has made many activities more complex, forcing us to continue internal reorganizations. Supply chains have created delays in deliveries ”. There electric motorcycle and the competition with the big brands, first of all Honda, are the two fronts on which Ducati has obtained the best responses in the year that has just ended, the goal now is to give continuity in 2022.

As Il Sole 24 Ore remembers on newsstands today, the United States overtakes China and return to being the first market for the Italian manufacturer, with over 9,000 units representing an increase of 32% over 2020. Immediately after Italy, with 8,707 certified deliveries for a + 23% over 2020, closely followed by Germany, China, France and the United Kingdom. As for the individual models, the Multistrada V4 it is the best-selling bike with 9,957 units. This is followed by the Scrambler 800 range with 9,059 units and the iconic Monsters with 8,734 units sold.