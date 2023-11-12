A flash in the darkest moment

Champions are those capable of raising their heads in the most difficult moments, when everything seems to be working against them. Enea Bastianini, in Malaysia, did just that. After being a fundamental luxury wingman for Bagnaia in the Sprint race, the Rimini native has dominated today’s GP with a perfect performanceleading the race from the first to the last lap without leaving any hope to his direct rivals, starting with the winner of yesterday’s short race, Alex Marquez.

After the race, La Bestia received compliments from everyone and especially from his teammate Pecco Bagnaia. Instead of the rivalry that was expected at the beginning of the season, a solid bond is emerging between the two. In fact, the reigning champion now seems to have become the first sponsor of the #23 for its stay in the official Ducati garage. Bastianini, interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGPspoke without hesitation about the anything but simple situation he experienced this yearresponding with facts to the market rumors that have become more insistent in recent days.

Team play

“It’s not easy to get out of critical situations – recalled the winner of Sepang – and I think this was my worst season and above all the most demoralizing. There were people who were close to me and who were my salvation because they helped me get back on track. Among these is my crew chief, who has shown how much trust he has in me since the last race. I felt appreciated for who I am and that helped me. I’m happy with the team we have formed, also because it wasn’t easy to get out of this situation. Pecco? A good relationship was established with him – added Bastianini – and there is a lot of mutual respect. I thank him“.

Response to market rumors

“I’m happy to have demonstrated my speed to everyone and that the other riders noticed it too, I’m very pleased – continued the class of ’97, who then removed a few stones in terms of the transfer market – obviously I was questioned, as it should be. I questioned myself too. But I believe that today was the best answer to all personal and other people’s question marks. After the finish line there was an explosion of emotions because I was happy and at the same time also angry for everything that happened to me. But it was the answer to many questions I asked myself, as did the others. But I never doubted the fact that I was fast. That was fundamental.”.