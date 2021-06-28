To best celebrate a region that gives its voice to engines and the desire for speed, the best testimonials are always the champions, big or budding. For this reason Ducati has decided to line up for the Motor Valley Fest 2021, which celebrates the great relationship between Emilia-Romagna and industrial motoring excellence, two MotoGP riders such as Francesco Bagnaia, rider of the official Ducati team, and Enea Bastianini, centaur of the Avintia team. Without forgetting that there will be an exhibition on the legendary Troy Bayliss, who in the Superbike world championship has raised the image of Ducati in the world.

There will therefore be a full calendar for the Ducati world, from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 July, with the highlight scheduled for the “Race of Made in Italy“, Sunday 4 July at 10.00, in the circuit set up at the Novi Sad Park in Modena. There will be 8 riders, including the two Ducati MotoGP bikes “Pecco” Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, to challenge each other in a chase race on the oval of the Novi Sad Park in Modena. driving two Lamborghini Challenge Huracàn Super Trofeo Evo 2. Before the competition the riders will make a presentation lap on the saddle Panigale V4, one of which, the one that will use the President of the Motor Valley Development Association Claudio Domenicali to open the group, will have a special tricolor graphic as a tribute to “Made In Italy” and created by Aldo Drudi for the occasion.

The presence of Ducati at the festival will in any case be articulated in different places and moments, starting from Thursday 1 July with the inauguration conference followed by the cutting of the opening ribbon, which sees the participation of Claudio Domenicali, President of the Motor Valley Development Association and Ducati CEO. They will also be organized for all two-wheel enthusiasts the test ride sessions at the Modena circuit, available every day from 2 to 4 July, during which it will be possible to test the new Multistrada V4 S in a path designed by Ducati professionals.

Lamborghini’s environmental sustainability

In the location of Piazza Grande, also in Modena, it will be possible to discover the latest news from the Ducati range live, like the new Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel, the Multistrada V4, the Panigale V4 SP, the Monster Plus, the Hypermotard SP and the Scrambler Desert Sled. There will also be folding e-bikes, scooters and accessories for electric mobility under the Ducati brand.

In the courtyard of the Military Academy, on the other hand, a selection of the motorcycles that make up the temporary exhibition can be viewed “Troy Story: the Legend of a Champion“Dedicated to Troy Bayliss to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first world title won in the Superbike championship in 2001. There will be the three bikes with which Troy won his three SBK world titles: the 996 Factory 2001 Testastretta, the 999 Factory 2006 “Superman” and the 1098 R Factory 2008. Finally at the Riccardo Paletti racetrack in Varano de ‘Melegari, on Saturday 3 July, will also be held the exhibition of the Ducati stuntman Emilio Zamora riding his Streetfighter V4.