Mission accomplished: 11 years after Carlos Checa’s triumph with the Althea Racing 1098R, Ducati is Superbike world champion again. Thanks to another Spanish rider, Alvaro Bautista, author of a phenomenal season astride the Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale V4R.

Little or nothing in common between the two specimens, starting with the engine construction technology: the 2011 Rossa was powered by an L-twin cylinder engine, the current one by a V-shaped four cylinder. served by Brembo calipers, steel discs and master cylinders.​

The first Ducati double, despite 15 riders’ titles in SBK

Thanks to the triumph of Francesco (Pecco) Bagnaia in the MotoGP, coming back from Fabio Quartararo, Ducati achieved the first MotoGP-Superbike pairing in its history. A somewhat unexpected figure considering that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is the most successful of the production-based derivatives with 15 Rider titles, more than Kawasaki (8) and Honda (6) combined.

However, nine of these laurels arrived even before the MotoGP was born in 2002 and before Ducati tried its hand with continuity of results in the premier class of the world championship. In fact, Ducati has never competed in the 500, except for little more than episodic performances in the early seventies with Bruno Spaggiari, Phil Read and Paul Smart: with 3rd place at the 1972 Nations, the Italian gave Ducati its only podium in the 500 .

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Ducati Racing

Ducati made its MotoGP debut in 2003 and at the 6th GP, at Montmelò, managed to get on the top step of the podium thanks to Loris Capirossi. The driver from Imola then won 2 races in 2005 and 3 in 2006, but we’ll have to wait until 2007 to win the world championship.

Indeed, in 2007 Ducati conquered the MotoGP title thanks to new signing Casey Stoner who amazed everyone by obtaining 10 victories, 14 podiums, 5 pole positions and 367 points, becoming champion in the homeland of his rivals, Japan, on the day of the last victory in the World Championship – and with Ducati – for Capirossi.

That year, however, the Japanese manufacturers took their revenge in Superbike, conquering the top 3 positions in the standings with as many different brands. Ducati thus had to settle for 4th place for Bayliss, 6th for Ruben Xaus and 7th for Lorenzo Lanzi.

The other previous one-two 500/MotoGP – WSBK

Unlike the World Championship which started in 1949, the Superbike World Championship is a relatively recent competition born only in 1988. Therefore, there are 34 years in which both competitions have taken place. Let’s look at the 6 previous victories in the same year by the same manufacturer both in the riders’ title in the premier class of prototypes (500/MotoGP) and in that of production derivatives (WSBK).

1989 Honda

Eddie Lawson Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

​​Second Superbike year but the result is the same as in 1988: Fred Merkel is confirmed as world champion with the Rumi team Honda RC30: 3 victories are enough for him, less than the 4 of Stéphane Mertens and the 5 of Raymond Roche, thanks to 10 podiums and 4 fourth places.

In the 500 instead Eddie Lawson prevails with the NSR500 of Erv Kanemoto’s Rothmans team, thanks to a brilliant second part of the season in which he overtakes Wayne Rainey: 3 victories and 4 second places in the last 7 GPs.

1997 Honda​​​

Mick Doohan, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Repsol Media

In 500 Honda achieves a triple en plein: it wins all 15 GPs organized in 1997, gets 15 pole positions and 15 fastest laps in the race. Among the riders, Mick Doohan stands out, in his best season ever: 12 wins and 14 podiums, with a 143-point lead.

The Superbike World Championship was more contested, even if in the third to last round, in Albacete, John Kocinski, riding the RC45 of the factory team, detached Carl Fogarty (Ducati), who had twice retired. The American wins the title by 58 points.

2002 Honda

Troy Bayliss, Colin Edwards Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The House with the golden wing is also the main protagonist in 2002 but if in MotoGP Valentino Rossi’s superiority makes everything seem easy in Superbike a historic duel is recorded: Bayliss on Ducati wins the first 6 races and another 6 in a row between May and July , with Colin Edwards on the VTR 1000 SP2 almost always 2nd. However, the American reversed the inertia by winning the last 9 heats and becoming champion by 11 points. In MotoGP, on the other hand, the Doctor with the RC211V wins 10 of the first 12 GPs, then administers.

2009 Yamaha​

Valentino Rossi is also co-author of the first Yamaha one-two, in 2009. In MotoGP, the two M1s win 10 GPs and in the end the number 46 prevails, thus winning his 9th and last World Championship, all of them always using Brembo brakes. In Superbike, on the other hand, 2009 was the year of Yamaha’s first title: thanks to rookie Ben Spies who managed to keep the Ducatis at bay with the factory R1, even if the overtaking of Noriyuki Haga in the standings only took place in Race 1 of the last round at Portimão.​

2021 Yamaha​

Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team Photo by: Yogie Gandanaya

To win the Superbike title a second time, Yamaha must wait for 2021. Toprak Razgatlioglu brings it to them, overcoming the resistance of Jonathan Rea and the Kawasaki. In MotoGP, on the other hand, the 3 initial victories of the M1 make everything seem easy but then Maverick Viñales ends up in an abyss. Only Fabio Quartararo remains who arrives at the break with 4 successes. Despite winning only one of the last 9 races, he becomes the first French world champion in the premier class.

For completeness of information, in 5 of the 6 double wins mentioned above, Brembo was the supplier of the braking components for both riders who won the title. The only exception is represented by 1989: only from the following year did Honda start using Brembo. And since then, first in the 500 and then in MotoGP, he hasn’t stopped.​​