For the ninth consecutive year Ducati receives the Top Employer certificationthe prestigious acknowledgment given to company excellence that demonstrates commitment to offering the best working conditions is that promote the development and well-being of their employees.

The certification is issued following a thorough evaluation and a long selection process by the Top Employer Institutethat examines Human Resources management processes, policies and strategies with particular attention to the working environment, benefits, career plans, investments in training, people satisfaction and their personal and professional growth. Also this year, and for the ninth consecutive year, Ducati has been reconfirmed as one of the most virtuous companies in the area of ​​Human Resources, demonstrating how much these are a cornerstone of its corporate strategy. The House of Borgo Panigale has proven to be a benchmark in offering an excellent workplace, respectful and innovativewhere is it the main investment remains in people so that anyone can feel included, involved and valued. An approach that aims to improve the work-life balance, to generate greater awareness of sustainability issues, to enhance the digitization process and to promote the continuous evolution of everyone’s skills.

The results achieved this year by Ducatiboth in the sporting sphere thanks to the conquest of the Triple Crown in MotoGP and Superbike, and in the economic sphere, they are the result of the work of the Ducati team of women and men who with their commitment and dedication contribute to the continuous growth of the Company and to make the brand more and more attractive.