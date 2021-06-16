The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to get back on track for the eighth round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, the German Grand Prix, scheduled for this Sunday at the famous Sachsenring circuit, near Chemnitz.

Present on the calendar since 1998, the tortuous Saxon track, the shortest in the championship with its 3.7 km, hosted the MotoGP for 22 consecutive years, missing only last year’s appointment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the past editions of the German Grand Prix, Ducati triumphed on only one occasion, in 2008 with Casey Stoner, while the Bolognese manufacturer’s total podiums at Sachsenring are five, the most recent of which is the third place obtained by Andrea Dovizioso. in 2016.

Fresh from a solid weekend in Catalunya, finished in third place, Jack Miller arrives in Germany determined to shorten the distance from the top of the general classification, which sees him third at the moment, 25 points behind the leader Quartararo. Francesco Bagnaia, fourth 2 points behind his teammate, will take to the track with the aim of returning to fight for the top positions.

After the first seven rounds of the 2021 season, Ducati is second on equal points with the first classified in the Constructors’ Championship, while the Ducati Lenovo Team occupies the second position in the team standings.

Jack Miller (# 43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (90 points)

“After almost two years we are back to racing in Germany, at the Sachsenring. It is a rather particular track and it is also one of the shortest on the calendar. Ducati is not among the favorites on this circuit, but this year we managed to be competitive even on tracks that should have put us in difficulty. Furthermore, we come from another positive weekend in Catalunya and my feeling with the Desmosedici GP continues to be excellent, so I am confident I can fight for another good result in this Grand Prix as well ”.

“We are at the eighth round of the season and the penultimate race before the summer break. It is a very important moment for the championship and it will be essential to be able to get a good result this weekend “, declared Francesco Bagnaia.” Sachsenring is certainly not one of the most suitable tracks for the characteristics of our bike, but I am confident of being able to good this year. As always, it will be important to be competitive right from the start of the weekend! I can’t wait to get back to work with my team right away ”.