The Hypermotard 950 family offers Ducati fun-bike lovers great fun around the bends, agility in city use and safety offered by the sophisticated Ducati electronic equipment, combined with an unmistakable motard look, essential and light. The family is made up of the top-of-the-range Hypermotard 950 SP, which stands out for its MotoGP-inspired livery, Öhlins suspension with increased travel, Marchesini forged wheels and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO as standard. The Hypermotard RVE is instead distinguished by the “Graffiti” livery, while the Hypermotard 950 is available in the Ducati Red colour.

The new engine

The engine of the Hypermotard 950 is the 937 cm³ twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11°, capable of delivering 114 HP at 9,000 rpm and generating a torque with a flat curve whose peak is equal to 9.8 Kgm at 7,250 rpm and , for A2 license holders, is also available in a weakened version. A complete range of Ducati Performance accessories is available for the Ducati Hypermotard 950 family, which can be purchased individually or in the Style and Sport packages that enhance the style and sportiness of the Borgo Panigale fun-bike.

05

The sports package

The Sport package includes a selection of accessories designed to enhance the sporty character of the Hypermotard 950. The carbon plate holder, flanked by the approved Termignoni silencers with titanium sheaths and steel bottoms and the dynamic LED indicators, give the “Hyper” an even more dynamic and gritty image. To make the Hypermotard even more aggressive and captivating without losing elegance, you can choose from the many details in carbon fiber or billet aluminum, a selection of which is offered in the Style package. Fairing, rear mudguard and tank guard in carbon fiber are completed by the tank cap and water pump cover in billet aluminium.

Beyond customization

Anyone wishing to go even further in customizing the Hypermotard 950 can also adopt the heat shield and front mudguard in carbon fibre, the brake and clutch fluid reservoirs and the oil filler cap in machined from solid aluminium. The Ducati fun-bike is also able to adapt to the different physical characteristics of the rider thanks to the low saddle and thanks to the front and rear box stands it can be lifted and parked, even if for a long time, in total safety. However, the Ducati Hypermotard is also suitable for daily commuting as well as short-range touring, activities that are enhanced by the adoption of passenger handles and a soft tank bag. Finally, the frame crash bars combine style with protection in the unfortunate event of a crash.