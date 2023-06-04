The Ducati Hypermotard 950 is Borgo Panigale’s fun bike designed for all enthusiasts who want to be protagonists of adrenaline-pumping adventures together with their motorcycle. Sporty and fun, the Hypermotard combines exuberant performance with refined electronics that guarantee full control in every situation. Inspired by the world of supermotards, the Hypermotard 950 is a motorcycle with a youthful character that makes fun its main feature. The aggressive look invites you to get on the saddle for a riding experience of pure fun, supported by the latest generation Ducati technology.

The news for 2024

For 2024, the Hypermotard 950 RVE version changes its look and is updated with the new graphics called Graffiti Livery Evo. The new livery uses water decals with the aim of obtaining refined and complex graphics which, as with the previous livery, are inspired by street art works. The graphics affect the entire bike, thus creating an effect comparable to that of airbrush painting. The RVE logo, placed on the rear sides, is a further detail that identifies the new Graffiti Livery Evo livery.

The new livery of Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE

The Hypermotard 950 transmits lightness and essentiality thanks to its clean shapes and taut lines. The reference to the supermotard world can be found in the high double exhaust, in the straight saddle profile and in the extreme proportions of the bike, which communicate agility and adrenaline, even when stationary. In addition to the RVE version in Graffity Livery Evo, the Hypermotard family is made up of the standard 950 version, available in Ducati Red, and the SP version. The latter further accentuates the sporty character of the Hypermotard thanks to the Öhlins suspension with increased travel, the forged Marchesini wheels and the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO as standard (the latter also standard on the Hypermotard 950 RVE) .

The electronics and the engine

The modern and sophisticated electronic compartment of the Hypermotard 950 is made up of ABS Cornering Bosch EVO, integrated with the Slide by Brake function which allows controlled drifting when entering corners in safety, and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, which can always be monitored by the 4.3” TFT display. The rider is also free to customize his riding styles and restore the operating parameters set by Ducati on the three Riding Modes Sport, Touring and Urban. The Hypermotard family is equipped with the 937 cm³ Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine 3 which reaches 114 HP at 9,000 rpm, while 80% of the torque is available at 3,000 rpm. All versions of the range – Hypermotard 950, 950 SP and 950 RVE – are available in the depowered 35 KW version with a €1,000 reduction on the list price, ideal for A2 license holders.