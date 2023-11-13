The most beautiful motorcycle of EICMA 2023 is a Ducati. Or at least that’s what was decreed by 25,500 enthusiasts who chose the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE as the “Most beautiful motorcycle” of the International Two Wheel Exhibition, which ended on Sunday 12 November.

Immediate recognition for the Ducati Hypermotard 698

The new model from the Borgo Panigale company was among the great innovations of the 2023 edition of the Milanese event, winning the now usual “Vote and win the most beautiful motorcycle of the Show” competition, organized since 2005 by the Italian magazine Motociclismo in collaboration with EICMA.

A weekend worth remembering for Ducati

Ducati thus collects its twelfth victory, with 35% of the preferences going in favor of the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE. Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Ducati Style Center, received the prestigious award for the Borgo Panigale company. The award arrives on a Sunday worth remembering for the Bolognese red team which triumphed in MotoGP in Sepang with all three steps of the podium occupied by a Ducati rider thanks to Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia. With the results of the Malaysian Grand Prix, Ducati equals two absolute records for the MotoGP: the number of 15 seasonal victories, and the five different riders (Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Martin, Zarco and Bastianini) who achieved them.

Appointment in Misano for 2024

During EICMA 2023, the Motor Valley brand showcased the new Superquadro Mono engine which powers the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE as well as showcasing the new features of the 2024 range. During the event there was also space for the seventh episode of the Ducati World Premiere web series with the world preview debut of the limited edition Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, with 500 examples already sold in just three days. The conclusion of EICMA 2023 which saw Ducati as the protagonist projects the brand already into 2024, with the Borgo Panigale brand having set the most awaited event for fans of the brand: World Ducati Week 2024 will in fact always be held at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, on the weekend of 26-28 July.