Bagnaia favorite

The anticipation for it grows third race of the MotoGP seasonscheduled tonight at 21.oo (Italian time) on the spectacular Austin Texan track. Already yesterday the COTA was the scene of a splendid Sprint Race which saw the return to the top, after the empty passage of Termas de Rio Hondo, I’m sorry Bagnaia. The world champion annihilated the competition, trimming the second classified – Alex Rins – over two and a half seconds behind in just 10 laps. The Italian is therefore inevitably the favorite for today’s race as well.

Dominant duchies, as usual

In general, the. is emerging once again in the States clear supremacy of Ducati over the competitionconfirmed in the Sprint by Jorge Martin’s third place, by the comebacks of the duo Mooney Bezzecchi-Marini and by the excellent race – until the fall – by Alex Marquez. The Bolognese company currently occupies the first four positions in the general classification with four riders belonging to four different teams. A en plein difficult to achieve even for Japanese houses in their heyday.

The precedents of Honda and Yamaha

On the Texan ups and downs, Ducati could sign another great little record which in the last ten years only Honda and Yamaha, on one occasion each, have managed to achieve: win the first three GPs of the season. In fact, even in the last few triumphal years, Borgo Panigale’s bikes hadn’t been perfect at the beginning of the year. The most recent precedent is signed in 2021, when Yamaha won twice with Fabio Quartararo (in Losail and Portimao) and once with Maverick Viñales (in the opening GP, also in Losail).

Better than 2007

To find three victories for the same bike in the first three races on three different circuits, instead we even have to go back to 2014. That had been Marc Marquez’s golden year, capable of becoming world champion in MotoGP for the second time in his career by winning the first ten races with his Honda, unbeatable at the time. To underline the extent of the result that could mature today, it is right to remember how not even in the triumphal 2007, with Casey Stoner, the Ducati was able to win all the first three GPs. The second race of that season, held on the Jerez track, saw Valentino Rossi prevail. The best Ducati was Stoner’s, ‘only’ fifth at the finish line.