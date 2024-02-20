Decisive day for the new hull

Best time of the day without using the soft tire and without going too far in search of absolute performance. Francesco Bagnaia he had said on the eve of the tests in Qatar that the work on the Ducati GP-24 had already reached 80% and evidently further steps forward have been made towards that 100% to be reached during the season now upon us.

Francesco Bagnaia was the fastest and has already equaled his 2023 qualifying performance without using the soft tyre: “It is an encouraging fact and in my opinion it is the result of the fact that we have improved compared to Malaysia in terms of delivery – Bagnaia's analysis on the microphones of Sky Sports – I had reached the end of the 'life' of a set of medium tyres, I fitted new medium tires and that time came which was then the best of the day”.

The main theme for Bagnaia and Ducati on this last day of testing will be to complete the setting work with the new fairing: “It has more potential, there are aspects in which the 2023 fairing works better, but we believe that by completing the setting work to adapt the bike to the new fairing we can take a step forward. Today we will complete the work in this aspect”added Bagnaia, who is obviously very satisfied with this pre-season which sees him in 'control' of the situation thanks to a Ducati GP-24 which seems to have been born decidedly well and is more 'mature' than the previous sisters in comparison with the level which expressed the new prototypes in winter tests over the last two years.