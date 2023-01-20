Just after the world championship triumph of Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, the leaders Ducati have revealed that for the 2023 Borgo Panigale project they would have relied on one evolution of the current GP22 rather than a revolution. The basis is undoubtedly excellent, last year the Italian bikes achieved the extraordinary number of 16 poles and 12 victories, and therefore it is not necessary to overturn everything, but rather to aim for constant progress. On Monday 23 January in the evocative setting of Madonna di Campiglio, Ducati will present its official team made up of Bagnaia and Bastianini, but as usual it will be the livery of the new season, given that, in order not to reveal too much their cards, the real GP23 it will be seen on the track in the first tests at Sepang, in Malaysia, at the beginning of February.

Today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport wanted to give an indication of the progress made in the factory by the Italian team, which will obviously focus on the three main aspects, namely the engine, the chassis and the aerodynamics. On thrusterbearing in mind that the 2022 one did not fully satisfy (it had been rejected by Bagnaia and Miller), the engineers “they worked to find a few more horsepower, without losing driveability“managing to obtain satisfactory results. On the cycling the ban on using the front lowering device had to be overcome by concentrating “on the refinement of the rear lowering“, which will be decisive for the departures. In the end aerodynamics, another flagship of Ducati: “We certainly won’t see him in Sepang nothing revolutionary (except, perhaps, in the tank under the bike)” and the basic configuration will be that of the end of 2022.