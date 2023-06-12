Award test

For the moment it’s just a test, but there could be something more behind it: Ducati has decided to test the phenomenal Desmosedici GP – the vehicle that has been dominating the premier class of the World Championship far and wide for the past two years – to its Superbike world champion, Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard won the world title last year and looks set to repeat the feat in 2023. In fact, the Ducati’s #1 won 14 out of 15 races in the first five rounds this season. Also for this reason he received ‘as a reward’ from the top management of Borgo Panigale that test with a MotoGP bike that he had requested so many times in the past.

Eyes on Misano

Taking advantage of the three weekend break between the Misano and Donington rounds, Bautista will exchange his Panigale V4 R for the Desmosedici GP in one two days of testing at Misano set for 20 and 21 June. Formally, Bautista will wear the colors of the Aruba.it Racing team, which took part in the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello this weekend with Michele Pirro. The circuit named after Marco Simoncelli has become a much appreciated hunting ground for the world champion, who in the last two seasons he has won five of the six races held at that track.

Wild card idea

But this test also opened the door to interesting speculation on the possibility of Bautista getting a wildcard from Ducati to compete already this year in the top class of the World Championship, perhaps right at Misano. The person concerned for the moment did not want to ride these rumors: “After winning the Superbike title, I asked Ducati to test the MotoGP bike, because from the outside it looks like a really fun bike. But I don’t take this test with the intention of getting a wildcard“, he precised.

In the sign of Bayliss

The mind, in this sense, obviously runs allTroy Bayliss featwho won the 2006 Valencia GP with Ducati after conquering the production-derived world championship: “I don’t think there’s much chance of repeating what Troy Bayliss did in 2006. Those were different times and it was different – underlined Bautista – at the moment, in my mind, there is only the Superbike world championship. I take the test as a reward and don’t think about Troy Bayliss“he concluded.