A successful 2022 is about to close for Ducati. Not only in motorsport, with the victory of the MotoGp championship thanks to Pecco Bagnaia, but also in the road sector: the range of production motorcycles of the Borgo Panigale brand has in fact never been so wide and diversified in terms of presence in the various segments . Ducati CEO Claudio spoke about the company’s record year and the development of individual future models Sundays.

“This strategy is part of the brand’s philosophy, which is to always be competitive. It applies to racing, but also to the road – began Domenicali to the microphones of Gazzetta – In the last five years we have invested heavily in product development: we understood that there was a great desire for Ducati, and this desire was not met in certain segments because we didn’t have the right proposal. Just think of the more extreme enduro bikes: we weren’t ready in that segment, so we thought of the DesertX. And now that segment is giving us great satisfaction”. The Ducati number one then reiterated the importance of maintaining a equilibrium in the range, alternating the debut in new segments with the strengthening of those in which the brand is already present.

Domenicali’s attention then moved to the theme of safetyincreasingly important in the face of the ever-increasing powers that characterize the brand’s sports bikes on two wheels: “Modern Panigales are much safer than the bikes of ten years ago. It’s a bit like what happens in the world of supercars: if one drives a Ferrari or a Lamborghini today, he faces an incredible horsepower output, but that doesn’t mean he has to do without high safety standards. The secret is in the technology, which today makes it possible to build cars and motorcycles that are extremely high-performance and safe at the same time”. Security, but also ease of use: improving comfort, maximizing aerodynamic protection and favoring heat exchange are objectives that the company has set for itself in all the segments in which it is present, confirmed Domenicali.

The Ducati CEO then concluded by talking about some individual models which are at the heart of the company in particular: “The Diavel V4 is for enjoyment, but also for having the pleasure of owning an extreme bike, not so much in terms of performance as in design and appearance. And then it has a crazy sound, full-bodied and deep, with a great personality. The Multistrada Rally, on the other hand, is devoted to long-range touring, where passenger comfort has been maximized. It is a motorcycle designed for great travellers, which further expands the Multistrada concept. And then there’s the Scrambler, basically a separate brand that we treat in a special way. Fun, freedom and customization reach even higher levels in the latest version of this bike that we launched during 2022”. Final comment on future of the brand, the goal is that of further growth: “We are in the best moment of our history. The future presents us with many marco-economic risks, from inflation to ever higher interest rates, without forgetting the war between Russia and Ukraine and the tensions between the USA and China. We as Ducati are investing at levels never reached before, in 2023 we will do even better from this point of view. We want to launch new products in segments in which we are not yet present, perhaps where no one would expect to find a Ducati”.