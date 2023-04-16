Even the world of two wheels is preparing to face a future in which the decarbonization will have a leading role. Ducati is also well aware of this, as it has not yet decided which power supply it will use on the market in an attempt to drastically reduce emissions. But it’s about an “un” conscious decision: CEO Claudio Domenicali speaks of a “crystal ball” given the uncertainty of the future, and wants a company that is flexible and open to any solution.

No closed doors

“You can make a difference by often changing direction and being agile. You have to try to be efficient, generate resources and be profitable to be able to invest in different sectorsand not just put all your eggs in one basket – Domenicali declared to the microphones of The Telegraph – This also makes us more resilient because we can be an electric motorcycle company or one that will use e-fuel and hydrogen. This is actually one of the big discussions right now: e-fuels are entering the market equation, and if everything that is carbon neutral is considered carbon neutral, that means the internal combustion engine will not die. So it’s a question of how many e-fuels will come. It’s a big change and we need to be ready.”

Electric, how many questions

How much to electricDomenicali and Ducati seem to have rather clear ideas in view of the future, while reflecting on certain aspects: “What will be the value of an electric motorcycle for the end customer? To answer that you have to develop it and push yourself to the limit, and that means trying to figure out which battery is better. How do you cool it? Does it have to be liquid cooled? And the engine? What other problems are there? There are many options, and all of it is fascinating. The riders are testing the bikes now for this championship, but we are already thinking about the next generation: it represents a big leap for us because it is so different from the internal combustion engine, it is a very refined technology that still needs to be perfected. On the other hand battery chemistry, with lithium, is approaching a certain limit, so now we are talking about a solid state battery which has very interesting potential”.

The contribution of the VW Group

From this point of view, being part of the Volkswagen Group is certainly a significant advantage for Ducati, considering that the German giant owns QuantumScapea US company developing solid-state battery technology. “We are discussing whether we can then use this technology for the MotoE, given the interesting increase in energy density which is still the main problem of the battery today: a compromise must be foundeither limit its scope or increase its weight”concluded Domenicali.