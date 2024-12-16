The Panigale and Streetfighter models, along with the Multistrada, are the first motorcycles in the range to incorporate the new Ducati V2 engine.

The new Panigale V2 and the new Streetfighter V2 are the lightest in history. Two high-performance motorcycles that are fun both on the track and on the road, thanks to the Ducati sportbike DNA and a completely new design approach that revolves around the V2 engine, a new benchmark in terms of compactness and lightness among Borgo’s twin cylinders. Panigale.

The Panigale V2 marks a change of era in the history of the Italian brand’s twin-cylinder sports motorcycles, because for the first time it has been designed starting from a blank page, and not simply adopting the engine with a reduced displacement. It is a motorcycle that reflects the tradition of iconic models such as the 748, 848 and 959, which maintains the sporty feeling, but adds a simple character to drive and enjoy on the road.

Regarding the new twin-cylinder Panigale, it is a completely redesigned motorcycle, which also thanks to the new 90° engine and the monocoque frame (which weighs only four kilograms), becomes the lightest Panigale in history: in fact, it weighs 15 kilos less than the previous model in the V2 S version.









Lightness, intuitiveness, less physical and psychological effort, a generous power delivery curve at low revs with a sporty extension at high revs, a style and technical equipment worthy of an authentic Ducati: these are the main characteristics of the new Panigale V2 .

The design is inspired by that of the Panigale V4, defining a sports motorcycle with a decisive but elegant character, with the typical taut and clean Ducati lines inserted into the neat surfaces of its fairing. Inside the side of the latter, a passive ventilation system channels fresh air towards the rider and removes hot air from the radiator, thus guaranteeing greater thermal comfort, essential to fully enjoy the motorcycle when riding on the road.

The front is characterized by a clear reference to the Panigale V4. In fact, it features the Full-LED headlight with double DRL that gives it the same assertive and determined “look”, and is framed by painted surfaces also at the bottom, one of the new stylistic features of the Panigale family. The design of the tank, studied in terms of size and surfaces to support the rider in sporty driving, is also reminiscent of that of the V4, adapted to the new mechanical base and the different ergonomic triangle. The latter has been defined with the aim of reducing the load on the wrists, while maintaining excellent front-end feel when cornering.

The rear part has also received a stylistic treatment inspired by its older sister and blends perfectly with the tank, creating a monolithic effect clearly inspired by the 916. The taillight with LED technology is divided into two parts, following the tradition of the brand’s sports motorcycles. The exhaust, which ends with two silencers located under the seat, refers to the racing tradition, underlining the sporting soul of the motorcycle.

The design of the new “Y” profile wheels is a modern reinterpretation of the iconic Marchesini three-spoke look. The black color creates a contrast effect with the red Ducati design.

During track development testing, the new Panigale V2 offered performance levels in line with those of the previous model. All this thanks to the weight reduction of 15 kilograms, a light and modern chassis, new ergonomics, an engine with a lot of torque and an ease of driving unknown in the previous V2. On the new V2 the driver feels comfortable from the first corner and, thanks to less physical effort required when driving, he can more easily reach the limit and maintain it throughout the session.

On the road, however, the new Panigale V2 proves to be the easiest and most fun Ducati sports bike to ride. Thanks to a less loaded riding position in the front, the ease of driving and thermal comfort that allows you to fully enjoy the motorcycle. In addition, the new engine is perfectly capable of providing great emotions between one corner and another, making the Panigale V2 a truly fun motorcycle.

Ducati has applied the Fight Formula to the Panigale to create the lightest Streetfighter in history: a Naked motorcycle that is stimulating on the road and high-performance on the track. The formula is simple: 890 cubic centimeters displacement engine, Panigale V2 chassis, 175 kilos of weight, wide and high handlebars, and no fairing to act as a filter between the rider and the emotions of driving.

The Streetfighter V2 is also the lightest ever created by Ducati (-18 kilos compared to the previous model) thanks to a chassis based on the very light monocoque frame and the new 90° V2 engine. An agile motorcycle that is at the same time stable and rigorous at high speeds, as performant as the previous one between the curbs of a circuit but significantly more pleasant and fun on the road and in daily use.

More intuitive, lively and exciting to pilot thanks to the lightness and torque of the V2 engine, capable of transmitting the pilot a great sensation from the first contact, the new Streetfighter is as faithful as ever to the spirit of the original.

The design of the new V2 confirms the typical stylistic features of the Streetfighter family, eliminating the fairing and thus highlighting the mechanical basis of the supersport motorcycle from which it is derived. The masses are thus concentrated at the front, conveying an image of attitude and dynamism and underlining the compactness of the new V2 engine. The aesthetics of the sharp, adrenaline-filled front end, created by the Full-LED headlight unit and DRL, are therefore immediately recognizable.

The fuel tank, the fully faired seat/tail assembly and the light alloy wheels are the same as those of the Panigale V2. A solution that enhances the sporting spirit of the Streetfighter V2, while maintaining references to Ducati’s racing tradition.

The Panigale V2 and the Streetfighter V2 have the new 90° V2 engine with variable distribution for the intake valves, approved Euro5+, 890 cubic centimeters and 120 horsepower. Its weight of only 54.5 kilos (-9.4 kilograms compared to the Superquadro it replaces) makes it the lightest twin-cylinder ever produced by Ducati, and its torque curve, with 70% of the maximum value already available at 3,000 revolutions per minute, guarantees an always exciting drive, even on the road. When the new V2s are used on the circuit, it is possible to mount a competition exhaust, which increases the maximum power to 126 horsepower, with a weight reduction of 4.5 kilograms.

All this makes both the Panigale and the Streetfighter V2 pleasant and fun motorcycles for sporty riding, especially thanks to a weight of only 176 and 175 kilos respectively (in running order without fuel). Values ​​that, combined with the power of 120 horsepower, determine for both a power/weight ratio of 0.68 horsepower/kilo. For the Panigale and Streetfighter V2 there are three power modes available: High, Medium and Low, with 95 horsepower. In addition, both motorcycles are available in a 35 kilowatt version for the A2 driving license.

The chassis of the new V2 is a light and efficient monocoque, which uses the engine as a tensioning element. The symmetrical two-arm swingarm is inspired by the design of the hollow symmetrical swingarm of the Panigale V4 and offers the same advantages in terms of stability when exiting corners and sensations when riding on the track, where it allows the rider to get the most out of modern treadless tires.

The suspensions are fully adjustable, to allow the rider to customize the setup of the new Ducati sports bike. The Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 are equipped with Marzocchi forks and Kayaba shocks, while the V2 S versions offer their rider Öhlins forks and shocks, as well as a weight-reducing lithium-ion battery.

To maintain stability both in curves and at speed without fairing, the Streetfighter V2 incorporates a swingarm 30 millimeters longer than the Panigale V2 and a Sachs steering damper as standard.

The new cast wheels are equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires in sizes 120/70 and 190/55, which combine maneuverability and contact surface, enhancing the sporting qualities of the two models. The Brembo front braking system consists of two 320-millimeter discs and M50 monobloc calipers, which offer power for track use and modulation for road use.

The Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 are equipped with a six-axis IMU inertial platform, which supports a complete and effective electronic package, to increase road safety and track performance. The electronic package includes Cornering sport ABS with slip-brake function, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and the new Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, the same system used in the Panigale V4, as standard on both versions. The S versions are also equipped with Ducati Power Launch and Pit Limiter as standard.

The rider can instantly change the behavior of the motorcycle by choosing between four driving modes (Race, Sport, Road, Wet) that offer pre-set levels of intervention, modifiable by the user, for all controls and engine response. In this way, with the push of a button it is possible to adapt the Panigale and the Streetfighter V2 to the pilot’s preferences and different riding situations.

The two new models with the V2 engine

PF



Instrumentation is a new five-inch TFT display with an Infomode-based user interface conceptually derived from that of the new Panigale V4. The three modes –Road, Road Pro and Track– are designed to allow the driver to concentrate on driving, highlighting the most relevant information for each context with a rational and complete display.

The pilot interface has been rationalized, integrating information as much as possible to reduce its density and thus improve readability. The rev counter, for example, also acts as a gear change indicator, lighting up green when the ideal revolutions are reached to shift to a higher gear, and red when the revs are exceeded.

The new Panigale will arrive at dealerships in the V2 and V2 S versions at the end of January 2025, only with the Ducati Red design, while the new Streetfighter V2 will be available from the end of March 2025. The Panigale and the Streetfighter V2 will be offered in two-seat configuration, while V2 S versions will be available in single-seat configuration with a passenger kit offered as an accessory. All of them can also be purchased in a 35 kilowatt version for motorcyclists with an A2 license. Prices start for the Streetfighter V2 from 16,590 euros and the Panigale V2 from 17,490 euros. The final price of the model with the same Multistrada V2 engine has also just been revealed, starting at 16,390 euros in the standard version.