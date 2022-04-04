Recipe Ducati is proving to be successful. To say it are the numbers with which the motorcycle manufacturer of Borgo Panigale closed 2021: growing sales, turnover too, practically no negative notes. Claudio Domenicali, the CEO of Ducati, also expressed his satisfaction with the goals achieved by the company: “2021 was extraordinary, the best year ever for income statements. We grew 24% in sales and 30% in turnover. These are results that come from afar, from a long-term strategy, which began when we became part of the Audi world ”.

Speaking to Il Corriere della Sera this morning on newsstands, Ducati’s number one exalted the brand’s strategy, based on three fundamental pillars: variety of products, territorial expansion, and sporting challenge. “On the one hand, we have come to have a very wide and highly appreciated product range, in all its facets – he has declared – On the other hand, we have implemented an unprecedented geographical expansion in terms of pervasiveness and quality. But, in fact, the successes in MotoGP were also important. And there was also another factor: demand has also grown as a result of the pandemic, which has led to the rediscovery of the advantages of motorbike mobility “. In the future, Ducati’s road range will also embrace the electric, as confirmed by Domenicali himself: “We will talk about it again after 2025, probably more towards the end of this decade. Because even when they are electric, the reds of Borgo Panigale will never have to betray their DNA “.

In fact, it will take a few more years to see the first electric Ducati move its wheels on the road, before that all Announcements unveiled by the company will still be powered by a heat engine. “Without going into details, I can say that in the next three years we will build Ducatis that will occupy segments never covered by the brand before. – Domenicali concluded – What happened with the Dakarian-inspired maxi-enduro DesertX, which we will launch shortly, will happen a little. We are investing heavily in the future, expanding the Borgo Panigale factory. We are aiming for organic growth that leverages volumes, the breadth of the range and the growth of margins. It is an achievable goal: this is demonstrated by the increase in demand for our most exclusive and precious models “.