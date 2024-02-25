by VALERIO BARRETTA

Marquez and Ducati get to know each other

The 2024 MotoGP presents itself at the starting line with one of the most important market coups of recent years: Marc Marquez in Ducati. Of course, the eight-time world champion won't have the GP24, but last season Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio demonstrated how on the Borgo Panigale bike you can be competitive even with an older Desmosedici.

More than the “old” bike, Marquez's problem will be acclimating to the Ducati environment and getting used to tools and systems that are necessarily different from those he had in Honda. Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta, however, has no doubts: the Cabroncito it will be competitive as early as 2024.

The words of Ezpeleta

“I never make predictions, because I have a lot of respect for all the riders who are competing. However I have no doubt that Marc will be at the front this year“, these are the words of Ezpeleta a Brand.

“I believe that the decision to move to Ducati was very well thought out, and therefore I respect it 100%.“, he continued. “Marc saw the situation at Honda, evaluated everything and decided to change. I know, and the whole world knows, that this choice was not easy for him and was not obvious. Marc is a thoughtful guy and if he made this decision it is because he believes it is the best“.