One of the riders who stood out the most in the World Championship in 2022 was undoubtedly Izan Guevarayoung Spanish talent from 18 years who conquered the Moto3 championship, ahead of his teammate Sergio Garcia by 62 points. The Majorcan centaur’s resume is respectable, given that he won the European Talent Cup in 2019 and the CEV Moto3 in 2020 with Aspar, the team that accompanied him to his debut in Moto3 a year later. In 2021 the apprenticeship season in the minimum engine capacity closed in eighth place, with the first victory obtained at the GP of the Americas and in 2022 the consecration, with successes in Spain, Catalonia, Germany, Aragon, Japan, Australia and Valencia which have certificate the deserved crown rainbow with two races to spare.

For next season the testing ground for Guevara will be tougher, with the promotion in Moto2, again with the GasGas Aspar team. But on him you are already rest your eyes on Ducatias pointed out in a recent interview with Brand by the general manager of the racing department, Gigi Dall’Igna: “Izan Guevara is another driver who, looking ahead, could make the difference, also because he has already done some incredible things”. The arrival in the Ducati family of Gino Borsoi could favor the arrival of the 18-year-old Spaniard in Borgo Panigale, who from 2023 will be the team manager of the Prima Pramac in MotoGP and who in the recent past was the number one in the Aspar and therefore he knows Guevara very well. Dall’Igna, when asked about the matter, did not deny: “Let’s say that it’s important to surround yourself with people who know how to choose pilots. And I think Gino Borsoi is definitely one of them.”