The domain Ducati adds a new conquest in MotoGP. The victory of Marco Bezzecchi on the track of Termas de Rio Hondoin Argentina, allows the Italian team to triumph on the twenty-third different circuit. A significant number if we consider that the Borgo Panigale brand has been competing in the top class of MotoGP since 2003, a year behind Honda and Yamaha. This is how Ducati’s growth has developed from track to track, starting with those on the calendar and ending with the MotoGP tracks.