Think about Ducati and powerful motorbikes come to mind, triumphs in competitions and the Rosso that is at home in Borgo Panigale. In recent years, however, the Bolognese brand has been able to broaden its horizons, embracing sustainable mobility and also offering customers solutions other than pure motorcycles. This is the case with micro-mobility products but also with cycling ones. These include the Ducati E-Bikes made in collaboration with Thok. Different models that offer versatile solutions for different needs and are aimed at lovers of off-road pedaling.

Ducati’s 2022 range of pedal assisted bikes has expanded with three new models that confirm the will of the Borgo Panigale brand to offer a distinctive experience. From 2019 to today, therefore, the path undertaken has been strengthened, as evidenced by the new arrivals in the range. There MIG-S, the All Mountain that adopts the new Shimano EP8 engine and renewed components that make it even more performing, versatile and fun on every trail. There TK-01RR, the “top of the range” E-Enduro with top-level components for an even more extreme enduro. This is accompanied by the new limited edition version, designed to enhance the performance of all downhill enthusiasts. There Futa, the big news of 2022, or the first E-Road model according to Ducati. Characterized by technical solutions and high quality components that fully embody the Ducati style. Also available in limited edition.