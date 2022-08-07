with videoItalian motorcycle racer Francesco Bagnaia has won the Great Britain Grand Prix in MotoGP. The Ducati driver recorded his fourth win of the season at the Silverstone circuit. Spaniard Maverick Vinales finished second, Australian Jack Miller came third.



Aug 7, 2022

Yamaha driver Fabio Quartararo, the French World Cup leader, finished eighth. The Spaniard Aleix Espargaró, the number 2 in the standings, finished one place behind in ninth. Frenchman Johann Zarco started from pole position but lost the lead with 16 laps to go.

Bagnaia won three times earlier this season, including the Assen TT in June. During the summer break after the race in Assen, the driver caused a car accident during his holiday in Ibiza, in which no one was injured. A breathalyzer showed that the Ducati driver had drunk too much.

The Italian started fifth in the first race after the summer break and saw the Frenchman Quartararo advance from fourth to second place at the start. Quartararo was right behind his compatriot Johann Zarco, who started from pole position. However, the French Ducati rider slipped on lap five, handing the lead to Miller, who was again overtaken by Spaniard Alex Rins. See also These Celtics are a calamity

Quartararo had fallen back to fifth place because he still had to take a penalty from the TT of Assen, a so-called ‘long lap penalty’. In any case, the Frenchman was ahead of competitor Espargaró. After his heavy crash in Saturday’s practice, he had to put in a lot of effort to maintain a place in the top 10.

Halfway through the race, Rins was overtaken by Bagnaia. The Italian was only threatened in the final phase by Viñales, who came back strongly and even took the lead for a while with two laps to go. However, Bagnaia immediately passed the Spaniard again in the next corner and kept the lead in an exciting final phase.

In the standings, Quartararo was one point ahead of Espargaró with 180 points. The Spaniard is at 158. Bagnaia rose to third place and he has 131 points.

Bendsneyder takes points in Moto2

Motorcycle racer Bo Bendsneyder has again taken points in Moto2. The 23-year-old Rotterdammer finished in tenth place in the Great Britain Grand Prix, good for 6 points for the World Cup. Spaniard Augusto Fernández took his third straight win at Silverstone, passing compatriot Alonso López on the final lap. Britain’s Jake Dixon finished third in front of his own audience. See also Opinion | positivity

Bendsneyder had qualified seventh for the British GP, but dropped back after the start. The Rotterdammer eventually managed to finish in the top 10. Zonta van den Goorbergh went down after a few rounds. The 16-year-old from Brabant is still waiting for his first World Cup points.

Fernández (24) took first place in the World Cup standings alone with his third consecutive victory. He had to share it with Celestino Vietti before the race, but the Italian only finished sixth at Silverstone. Fernández had won the Assen TT before the summer break.

Bendsneyder finished in all races this season. Only in the opening race in Qatar and in June in the GP of Germany did he miss the points. The Dutchman finished in fifth place in front of his own audience in Assen, his best result this season.

