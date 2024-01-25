Domenicali also talks about Marc Marquez

On the sidelines of the presentation of the official team, also to the Ducati CEO, Claudio Domenicali the question of questions was asked, i.e. the one relating to the competitiveness of Marc Marquez with the Gresini team in 2024.

The Italian manager did not hold back: “Marc Marquez is a rider who needs no introduction, he has been very fast since the Valencia tests. I'm sure he will be able to win races and that he will be one of the contenders for the title.”he explained to Dazn Spaincarrying on: “Data exchange? It's part of the Ducati philosophy. All the riders' data is visible and Bagnaia can see how Marquez rides and vice versa.”

Domenicali can't wait to enjoy the battle between his bikes: “It will be very useful for Ducati to see how Marquez rides, to improve the bike. We are talking about a driver with a lot of experience and great talent. Marc is a Gresini team rider and we support all our riders. They will be able to battle it out, in the right way. And may the best win“, he concluded.

The Ducatis have revealed themselves

In the last few days the Ducati has taken center stage, with three of the four teams equipped with Borgo Panigale bikes having revealed its colors for the 2024 season. The Gresini team began, with the long-awaited debut in blue of Marc Marquez, the official team then continued with a presentation in grand style in which the CEO Claudio Domenicali also participated, leading to the unveiling of the new color scheme of the VR46 team of Valentino Rossi.

In the past season, Ducati monopolized the entire top 3 of the riders' world championship, winning all three titles (riders, manufacturers and teams with Prima Pramac), triumphing in 17 world championship events. Bagnaia is aiming for a triple world championship, to equal Rossi and Marquez, the only ones to have achieved it in the MotoGP era.