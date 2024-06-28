Successful plan

“Marc Marquez is a beast from a marketing point of view”. Jorge Martin he was aware that from a commercial point of view he could not compete with the eight-time world champion. Marquez a year ago began to plan a plan that no one would have ever bet on, and instead in the space of 12 months, or rather, less, the phenomenon from Cervera went from a disastrous technical situation in Honda to having in his hands the bike of dreams for the two-year period 2025-2026.

“If I outsell Martin? Sure. – Marquez declared yesterday in interviews on the eve of the Dutch GP in Assen as reported by the Spanish newspaper Marca – it must be asked at Ducati whether this was a factor or not. Martin deserved the official bike, but you have to be selfish. My plan succeeded, I wanted to prove that I was still competitive in this transition year and I succeeded, I haven’t won yet, but I still got the official Ducati for 2025 and I’ll have to fight for the title with that.”

Marquez even accepted the fact that he could lose the sponsorship with Red Bull given that Ducati is linked to Monster: “Sometimes you have to make decisions that may mean you have to give up something. The continuation of the collaboration with Red Bull is not 100% in my hands, I put the sporting aspect first. I hope I can continue with Red Bull as I have been with them since 2008.”