First historic collaboration between Ducatis and Bentleys who will create a limited series motorcycle. Ducati Diavel for Bentley, in just 500 examples, combines the vocation for performance of both brands but above all the craftsmanship skills and exclusivity, taking inspiration from the Batur. What was born from this partnership is a two-wheeler that therefore combines technology, style and performance and will be unveiled with a Fuorisalone event in the context of the Art Basel week in Miami Beach, the overseas edition of the most prestigious art fair of the old continent.

Diavel marries Batur

The technical basis is the Diavel V4, on which various references to the Batur have been integrated, for an exclusive series of 500+50 examples, the latter reserved for Bentley customers. The Ducati Style Center, in collaboration with Bentley designers, created a new design for this special motorcycle, drawing inspiration from Batur from which it first takes the horizontal lines of the side view. The Scarab Green colour, available only on Bentley Mulliners, is sophisticated and refined, rich in metallic shades and is used throughout the bodywork. The decisive and aggressive lines of the Diavel V4 are profoundly revised also thanks to the new technical components. The forged rims, developed exclusively for this motorbike, have the same design as those of the car and are also painted with the same Dark Titanium Satin, leaving some machined surfaces visible.

The details of the Ducati Diavel for Bentley

The air intake grilles reflect the two-tone grille, one of the most recognizable elements of the Batur while the triangular rear extractors refer to the corresponding elements positioned above the sill of the car. The front mudguard and the tank top reproduce the ribs on the bonnet, the small fairing is inspired by the connection of the windscreen to the bonnet while the single-seater tail, which can be replaced with the passenger seat, takes up the concept of the double layer of the rear extractor of the ‘car. Many of the superstructure components are made of high-quality carbon fibre (mudguards, headlight lid, engine cover, exhaust and radiator, conveyors, tip, side panels, tail). The driver’s seat, in black Alcantara and inspired by the interior of the car, is made with precision workmanship that allows a glimpse of the red fabric underneath, adopting the same texture as the Batur seats and with the Bentley logo embroidered on the rear pad. The dual outlet exhaust, with its cover, has been redesigned to harmonize with the refined lines of the bike.

Exclusive examples

In addition to the 500 examples of Diavel for Bentley, Ducati also offers a series of just 50 examples, called Diavel for Bentley Mulliner , named after the department where special cars and Bentley one-offs are made. The 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliners will be available exclusively to as many Bentley customers, who, through direct collaboration with the designers of the Ducati Style Center, will be able to configure their Diavel for Bentley Mulliner with different colors for the seat, front brake calipers, carbon fiber parts and look for. They will also be able to choose the same color as their car for the bodywork parts or one of those from the exclusive palette selected by the designers of the Crewe company. The Diavel for Bentley, like all collectible Ducatis, is delivered with the certificate of authenticity, the passenger seat, an alternative rider seat and the motorcycle cover. The name of the model and the progressive number of the specimen are shown on a plate inserted in the carbon fiber cover of the vertical head , on the right side of the motorcycle. Both the dashboard, equipped as standard with turn-by-turn navigator, and the LED matrix of the rear light cluster offer a special animation at the key-on which makes the Diavel for Bentley even more unmistakable. Finally, each Diavel for Bentley will be delivered in an exclusive personalized wooden case.

A Capsule Collection signed by Ducati and Bentley