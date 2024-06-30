The range of Borgo Panigale motorcycles is enriched with a new two-wheeler full optional ready for any adventure. This is the Ducati DesertX Discovery which, thanks to its complete equipment, allows you to face any situation and enjoy the journey in the saddle, guaranteeing versatility and at the same time comfort.

Complete equipment

The new DesertX Discovery stands out for its Thrilling Black/Ducati Red livery and boasts in its standard equipment the indispensable protections to tackle any terrain, such as the guard, the one for the water pump, the radiator grill and the reinforced but the hand guards are also always reinforced. The windshield has also been enlarged to be ready even at low temperatures while the choice of the central stand is dictated by the desire to make the motorbike more stable and allow easier access to luggage during stops or any maintenance operations. Also standard on the Ducati full optional we also find the 76 liter aluminum suitcases.

The optimized engine of Ducati DesertX Discovery