What a derby with Iannone

61 thousandths in favor of Danilo Petrucci against Andrea Iannone in what was a new confrontation between the two Ducati customer riders in Superbike even if it only concerns the Barcelona tests. Montmelò will be the stage for round 2 of the championship next weekend and in Australia in the inaugural weekend Petrucci defeated Iannone at the end of Race-2 in the fight for third place. Below are the statements of Petrucci and the Barni Racing team manager Marco Barnabò at the end of the tests in Catalonia which the driver from Terni finished in third place.

“After Australia we needed to return to a traditional track, even if Barcelona is quite anomalous due to tire wear and poor grip. It was important to go back to running with the Pirelli SCX and SCQ, the tires with which I traditionally struggle most, but I must say that this time we were fast with both. I couldn't put together a perfect lap to make the time and when I tried to push again I went over the limit and crashed. Luckily it was a low speed crash with no consequences. Last year we struggled a lot on this track and being ahead in the tests gives us great motivation and confidence for the race weekend. I want to thank the team for the work they are doing“, Danilo Petrucci's analysis at the end of the tests.

The team manager was also satisfied Marco Barnabò: “We tried many things, but the most comforting fact was that Danilo immediately found a good feeling with the bike in terms of balance. We managed to set good times both on the first day, where we didn't use the softest tyre, and on the second when we also achieved a good time with the SCQ. The team worked great, but I think the key to everything is the fact that Danilo now feels comfortable with the bike and is aware that he can compete with the best.“.