Miller ‘crowns’ Bagnaia

There MotoGP in 2027 it will change face by reducing the engine displacement – ​​from 1000 cc to 850 cc – banning any type of lowering system (front and rear) and trying to put a stop to the excessive aerodynamics that are gradually transforming MotoGP races which risk becoming too similar to those of F1.

Ducati is currently reaping the rewards of a long journey that began a long time ago. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer has won all Sunday races this year except one, and in the last round at Silverstone it colonized the top-5. Jack Millerhowever, declared that from his point of view the rider factor still makes the difference in MotoGP even in the face of the technological escalation that the category is experiencing.

The Australian pointed out that in the past the grid was much less balanced than it is now: “In the past there were only 3, maybe 4 bikes on the grid that could win a race. Now we have 20 or 22 bikes on the grid that can win races. They are strong enough bikes to win races. So I think the difference is made by the rider. Bagnaia is a fantastic rider and I think some of the things he is doing are incredible and I think that is why he has been the world champion for the last two years”Miller’s words interviewed by the newspaper motosan.esThe current KTM rider shared the garage with Bagnaia for two years and added regarding the fact that Ducati dominates the category: “Ducati didn’t achieve what they did in a short space of time, it took them nine years. KTM hasn’t even been in MotoGP for nine years.”