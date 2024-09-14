Jeremy Seewer will be one of the two official Ducati riders who will take part in the 2025 MXGP World Championship with the Desmo450 MX. The thirty-year-old Swiss rider, born in Bülach (CH) on 18 July 1994, has signed a two-year agreement (2025 – 2026) with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

Seewer made his world championship debut in 2012 and has been a two-time MX2 world runner-up, in 2016 and 2017, and a three-time MXGP runner-up, in 2019, 2020 and 2022, while he finished third in 2023.

He has five MX2 wins and eight MXGP wins to his name. Seewer is currently fourth in the 2024 championship, with two races remaining in the season.

Currently leading the Italian Championship with Alessandro Lupino, Ducati already made its debut in the World Championship a few weeks ago in Holland, with nine-time world champion Tony Cairoli closing the weekend with a 15th place and a retirement, when however he was fighting for the top 10.

Tony Cairoli, Ducati Desmo450 MX Photo by: Ducati Corse