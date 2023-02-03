In the winter declarations the Ducati did not want to reveal his cards on the 2023 project, with Gigi Dall’Igna and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia who limited themselves to stating that the new Desmosedici will be an evolution and not a revolution. And the presentation staged in Madonna di Campiglio showed a still ‘disguised’ GP23, given that the aerodynamic package designed for the start of the world championship will only be fitted in the Sepang tests, to avoid prying eyes – and relative attempts to copy – of opponents.

In an interesting interview granted to the Spaniards of Brandthe Ducati technical director Davide Barana proudly told of the new ideas that flourish in the Racing Department, starting from those applied on the motorthat “it will be even more powerful than last year’s“, in a development process that will also lay the foundations for the 2024 project. In fact, according to the regulations, the MotoGP engines are chosen at the beginning of the season and cannot be developed during the year and therefore all the modifications will have to wait for the following championship. Even on an aerodynamic level, Ducati has prepared some innovations – “we will bring new things to the tests”, explained Barana – for the tests that will be held in Malaysia from 5-7 February with the shakedown with the test riders and rookies and from 10-12 February for the actual tests. The Italian technical director, with regard to the aerodynamic dress, has revealed that the Announcements “they will be very visible” and which, of course, will be submitted to the judgment of the pilots.

In recent days, both world champion ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini have underlined the importance of starting a fruitful collaboration between them, in order to create the best possible set-up for the Desmosedici in practice and to battle it out during the races. All obviously under the watchful eye of the team’s command ‘triad’, made up of Gigi Dall’Igna, Paolo Ciabatti and Davide Tardozzi.