If two clues can begin to prove it, one might think that Ducati wants to take things very seriously for its new Motocross program. The first clue had already been an important one, because to carry forward the development of the prototype which will debut in the Tricolore in 2024, with the intention of arriving on the world championship scene a year later, a legend like the 9-time world champion was hired Tony Cairoli.

Now, however, the scope of the program has been made even more evident by the arrival of one of the cornerstones of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in MotoGP, namely Paolo Ciabatti. The Piedmontese, historic sporting director of the Bolognese brand since 2013, has left his position in the premier class team to dedicate himself body and soul to the Motocross project. In fact, his new role is that of General Director of the newly created Ducati Corse Off-Road.

A surprise up to a certain point, because it was Ciabatti himself who did not keep the matter too hidden in the chat with him on the occasion of “Campioni in Festa”, the great celebration of the 2023 triumphs staged last week at the Unipol Arena of Bologna.

“It's certainly difficult to combine two such demanding commitments. MotoGP this year was really very tiring. We started at the beginning of February and finished practically at the end of November, so it's heavy and I'm no longer a kid. I turned 66.. “Then I started with cross. It's an interesting project and we'll evaluate it soon. But whatever the direction, Ducati has the people and the structures to do well. It's possible that you'll see me a little less”, he had already anticipated Ciabatti.

In the late afternoon of today, however, confirmation arrived directly from the Borgo Panigale headquarters, which also explains that the responsibilities that had been Ciabatti's within the MotoGP team up until Valencia will be absorbed by Mauro Grassilli, current head of Marketing and Sponsorships, who has been living in the Ducati Corse environment for 20 years, who will report directly to the General Director Gigi Dall'Igna.

However, it cannot be denied that it is strange to think of seeing the “odd couple” formed by Ciabatti and his inseparable friend Davide Tardozzi divided. “With Tardozzi we have experienced many titles in Superbike and we missed being able to repeat ourselves in MotoGP. It is the culmination of a sporting career and now it is time to enjoy it, relax and then make some decisions”, he revealed to us in this sense.

For 2024, however, Ciabatti will also retain responsibility for coordinating Ducati's sporting activities in the main national SBK and SSP championships (MotoAmerica, British Superbike, All Japan Superbike, Australian Superbike and CIV).