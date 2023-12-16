Ducati owns the track like never before. To complete the party, you can now buy a limited Panigale in fun colors from the winners.

Things are not really going smoothly at Ferrari in the premier class of motorsport. But Ducati's Italian two-wheelers have been going strong in MotoGP for some time now. In fact, the Ducs are going so extremely fast that balancing artist Marc Marquez, the greatest winner of his generation, will exchange a factory Honda for a satellite Duc next year. It's a bit like Lewis Hamilton switching from Mercedes to Alpha Tauri.

Campioni

Of course, such ridiculous success is cause for celebration. And reason for a marketing exercise. Today Ducati unites both things with it Campioni in Festa event in Bologna. The brand has presented a number of special Panigale's here. These celebrate the titles and victories that Ducati Corse managed to win this year.

Panigale

There are different versions of the Ducati Panigale V4 and the V2, all of which come in a special edition. The number of units is a reference to the racing number of the champions. The Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion replica, in the yellow livery used by the Ducati Lenovo team in Misano, will be produced in a production run of 263 units.

Numbers

The other Ducs are also available in editions of separate numbers. Of the Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion replica 219 units. 111 copies will be made of the Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Champion replica. Jorge Martin is honored with 189 pieces of the Panigale V4 Martin 2023 Racing replica. The most exclusive is the Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing replica, of which there will be 72 pieces. If the Italians actually count honestly in the factory…

Not just a cool livery

In terms of adjustments, it doesn't just stop at a nice livery. There are also real technical upgrades. You get a dry STM-EVO SBK clutch with nine discs. There is also the homologated Akrapovič silencer. That saves you two kilos compared to the standard silencer on the Panigale V4. The Brembo braking system is reinforced with Stylema R brake calipers and MCS master cylinder with remote control. The adjustable footrests are made of Rizoma billet aluminum. The plexiglass window concerns the racing version. And there are some extra fine details. So you can, like Jorge, take turns with your head ten centimeters above the asphalt.

Belly slider

The price of all this is not yet known. But if you are interested; a regular Panigale V4 is currently available in the Netherlands from 37,890 Euro. The V2 is slightly cheaper and is available from 23,790 Euro. Still fast enough to become an organ donor in no time. But then you know approximately where to start counting. Then buy, or would you rather have a Diavel than one of those belly sliders? Let us know in the comments!

