Today is a day of celebration in the house of I’m sorry Bagnaia. In fact, the centaur of Chivasso celebrates his 26th birthdaythe first experienced as MotoGP world champion after the legendary comeback which in the second part of the 2022 season allowed him to recover 91 points in the standings from Fabio Quartararo, then blocking the final success in the final race in Valencia.

To celebrate Bagnaia at the end of an unforgettable year for him both from a sporting and family point of view – soon there will be the goal of his marriage to his historic fiancée Domizia Castagnini – it could only be the Ducati. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer, which thanks to Pecco ended a 15-year abstinence from the last riders’ title won in MotoGP, was in fact the first to celebrate Bagnaia’s birthday. “Happy Birthday Peco! Please join us in wishing our 2022 MotoGP World Champion a happy birthday“, the text of the post published by Ducati. A party that, in the house of the redhead, they hope will continue throughout 2023.