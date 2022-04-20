Ducati showed off its first prototype electric motorcycle, the V21L, in action at the Vallelunga circuit in Italy. Conducted by former MotoGP rider Alex De Angelis, the tests were published on the brand’s social media.

It is worth remembering that the model in question will be Ducati’s official in the MotoE dispute, in 2023, and will still undergo more tests and readjustments until its debut on the competitive circuit.

+ Tupy announces purchase of MWM, of engines, for R$ 865 million

The first official track test was carried out at the Misano World Circuit in December 2021. After that, the model proceeded to data analysis, technical developments and more tests, carried out in-house and at major motorcycle circuits.

“From the moment we took the Ducati MotoE prototype to the track for the first time, development work on the project never stopped. The hard work of the entire team is bearing fruit through continuous progress that fills us with pride. In just four months, our prototype has already made the corners of some of the most important Italian circuits, providing positive feedback. There is still a lot of work to be done, but we are heading in the right direction”, were the words of Roberto Canè, Ducati’s eMobility director, in an official note.

