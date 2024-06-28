Expected separation

Today in Assen was the day of official press releases. First came the one from Yamaha and the team First-Pramacwho announced their new collaboration starting from the next championship and for the next seven seasons. Then, inevitably, also came the official note from Ducati, which loses a partner with whom it has collaborated very successfully for the last 20 years, until it essentially monopolized the MotoGP World Championship. The reactions to this painful but now expected separation were entrusted to CEO Claudio Domenicali et al GM Gigi Dall’Igna. Both expressed disappointment at Pramac’s choice to link up with Yamaha.

The reactions of Domenicali and Dall’Igna

“I would like to personally thank Paolo Campinoti for all these years in which we have worked together – declared Domenicali – we have achieved great results with passion and enthusiasm but above all in a climate of great respect and collaboration. Unfortunately we were unable to find a solution to further extend this partnership. but the esteem and friendship that binds us is totally intact and will continue over time. Best of luck for the future to Paolo and his team”.

Dall’Igna, who is also a personal friend of Campinoti, also expressed himself along the same lines: “I want to thank Paolo Campinoti and the Pramac Racing team for all the commitment, dedication and great work done together in these twenty years of collaboration. Our relationship began in 2005 and together we have achieved truly important goals. Pramac Racing was the first independent Ducati team to win a MotoGP race and in 2023 it won the world team title, as well as having obtained the title of best independent team several times. We are sorry that we cannot continue together in the future. Now, however, we must remain focused on the present: we will do our utmost to support Pramac Racing, Jorge Martín and Franco Morbidelli until the endso as to reach other important goals this seasonAnd”.