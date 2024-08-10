Convincing Friday for Ducati at Portimao

Alvaro Bautista And Nicholas Bulega They finished second and fourth on Friday’s free practice at Portimao, a weekend that will follow unusual times with Race-1 and Race-2 starting today and tomorrow at 19:00 Italian time. The two-time defending champion slipped on the last lap, a slide without consequences. Nicolò Bulega instead has to deal with a flu virus and also had a technical problem in FP1. Here are their words.

Alvaro Bautista: “We did a good job trying out a lot of solutions in view of the race and finding a good feeling as it happened in Most. I’m sorry for the crash, but fortunately there were no consequences except for an abrasion on the arm.“.

Nicholas Bulega: “There is little to say. It was a difficult day for me, but in the end I was still satisfied because in the afternoon I was able to ride consistently and with good sensations. Now I have to rest and recover energy“.