Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was the absolute ruler of the Lenovo Race of Champions, the highly anticipated appointment of the World Ducati Week which this afternoon saw the Ducati riders competing in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport Championships compete in a single extraordinary competition on the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”.

First already at the end of the free practice session, ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Michele Pirro (Ducati Lenovo Team), Bagnaia then continued to impose himself in the only official timed session, conquering pole position in 1 : 36.086 and again ahead of Bezzecchi, second at only 77 thousandths, and Pirro, third at 465 thousandths.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider was also the undisputed star of the race. Taking the lead immediately after the start, Pecco remained in the lead during all 8 laps scheduled, also signing the fastest lap in 1: 35.886. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team riders Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi complete an all-MotoGP podium, finishing the race in second and third place respectively.

In addition to the 15 riders riding the Ducati Panigale V4 S, the Lenovo Race Of Champions race also saw 5 Panigale V2 take part in the competition. The winner of the V2 category was the Italian driver Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing), ahead of Nicholas Spinelli (Barni Spark Racing Team), second, and the Austrian driver Maximilian Kofler (CM Racing), third.

Claudio Domenicali (CEO of Ducati Motor Holding): “It was really exciting to see all the Ducati riders compete in the Lenovo Race of Champions. It is a unique race of its kind, a dream that becomes reality for me, as I believe for all riders. Ducatisti present today in Misano or who followed us live from home. Today almost all the riders use the Panigale V4 as a training bike and therefore have a good feeling with the bike and help us with their indications to always improve it. See Pecco Bagnaia lap in Misano on the Panigale V4 S in 1: 35.8, only 2 and a half seconds more from the time from this year’s Superbike pole position at Misano, with totally standard bikes apart from slick tires and racing exhaust, is the best demonstration of the continuous evolution work done on this bike, an even more exceptional result also considering the extreme temperatures in which the race took place. Congratulations to Pecco, but also to Luca Marini and Marco Be zzecchi who finished the race on the podium, and then to all the others who, in any case, pushed hard by making a great race and making us have fun. Congratulations also to Federico Caricasulo who won the Panigale V2 category ”.

Francesco Bagnaia (# 63, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (Category V4): “I had a lot of fun this afternoon. Having been able to compete in front of all the Ducatisti public was exciting and motivated me to push hard to be able to offer them a unique show. Of course, winning always gives a lot of taste! It was great and I thank all the fans for their warmth and the passion they transmit to us! “.

Federico Caricasulo (# 64, Althea Racing) – 1st (Category V2): “It was a really nice and fun race. Spinelli and I overtook each other very many times, but in the end I managed to get the better of the sprint to the finish line. We lapped really fast, just over a second from the pace of a world championship race. These are really incredible times when we think we competed with a production bike! Thanks to all the Ducatisti for coming to cheer for us today! ”.