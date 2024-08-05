Imperfect sin

Over the Silverstone weekend ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia he had to defend himself, especially after the crash he suffered in the Sprint on Saturday.

The world champion took home 16 points, against Jorge Martin’s 29 and Enea Bastianini’s 37. This result reshuffled the standings, putting the Spaniard back in the lead and reopening world championship chances for Bastianini.

Rival companions

With Britain’s double victory, Bastianini has moved to -49 from the leader Martin and can legitimately have world championship aspirations, even more so if he were to manage to fix his historic Achilles heel, qualifying.

Bagnaia he explained to the Spaniards of Dazn not to consider his teammate an ally for the title: “Enea will change teams next year, so I don’t think I’ll get any help from him. We all want to win. The only thing he lacked was consistency in terms of results, but this weekend will give him a lot of confidence. If he has this consistency, he will fight for the title until the end, because he is very fast, especially in the final part of the race on used tyres. We cannot exclude him from the world championship fight”.