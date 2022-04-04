The Argentine circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo smiled at the Aprilia winner and Jorge Martin, 2nd with the Pramac team’s Ducati Desmosedici behind compatriot Aleix Espargaró and in front of another Iberian like Alex Rins, for an all-Spanish hat-trick. In this way, while Italy on two wheels is celebrating the first triumph of the Venetian house in MotoGP, the great absent from the top 3 remains once again the Ducati officialwith the Borgo Panigale team only 5th with Francesco Bagnaia and even 14th with Jack Miller. Yet, the final position of the 25-year-old from Turin came after an excellent comeback from thirteenth place, from which Pecco he gained ground up to 6th place, then successfully sinking a pass on Maverick Viñales on the last lap. Nothing to do, however, for Miller, who was unable to replicate what his teammate did in the race.

Waiting for the next round in Texas, scheduled for this weekend in Austin, Bagnaia is enjoying his Argentine performance as a confidence boost for the US round, as well as for the rest of the championship: “Starting so far back, today’s goal was to finish in the top five and we did it – commented – so I am quite satisfied. During the morning we had 40 minutes of warm up during which we made a change that helped me in the race and I was able to find the same sensations I had last year with the bike, and this makes me happy. I hope to finally be managed to change my season and to be able to continue this positive trend also in the next race weekend in Texas ”.

More disappointed instead the Australian Miller, looking for redemption after a colorless performance: “It was certainly a frustrating racebecause I was unable to make even one overtaking – number 43 explained – but unfortunately today I didn’t have the right sensations to be able to attack. It was an unusual weekend: this morning we made a change that took us in the wrong direction and I struggled a lot in the race. We know what we have to work on in order to improve, so now we will try to learn from this experience to come back stronger in the next race in America ”.