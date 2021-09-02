Magny-Cours is an important testing ground for Ducati, which this weekend will try to close the gap again in the general classification: Scott Redding has relaunched his fight for the title in the Navarra round and wants to try to finish his race in the best possible way. last season in Borgo Panigale. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team presents itself to the French round with the complete and official 2022 line-up, the already announced Alvaro Bautista will be joined by Michael Ruben Rinaldi, fresh from confirmation.

Rinaldi will try to redeem himself in the round beyond the Alps from the complicated weekends he has been going through all summer, after his glorious appointment in Misano. It will not be easy, however, because historically the Magny-Cours track is not particularly favorable to the Panigale V4R, which instead proved to be decidedly effective in Navarra. Redding was proof of this with the two successes of two weeks ago. However, the Briton here at Nevers took Race 2 victory last year, making his debut at this track.

Scott Redding is ready to face the round of Magny-Cours, in which he is determined to reduce the 38 points that separate him from the top of the standings, where Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu are on equal points: “Last I enjoyed competing on a new circuit for me. It is clear that this time I will have a little more experience and this could be important to start immediately in the best way. My goal is to continue on the path we have taken in the last very positive races ”.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi hopes that Magny-Cours will be the turning point, to return to fight for the top positions after the weekends that are decidedly below expectations: “We cannot hide the fact that the last period was not particularly positive for we. But now it’s time to turn the page. The contract signed for next season will also give me great serenity to start working well with the team right from FP1 on Friday ”.