Ducati is also there at the 40th edition of Auto e Moto d’Epoca, for the first time in Bologna. The most prestigious event for classic cars is underway in the pavilions of the Emilian fair, with the event continuing until October 29th. The Borgo Panigale brand will take part in the show dedicated to heritage with an exhibition of seven historic motorcycles that have left their mark on the history of the company.

The Ducati stand with the Motor Valley

Within the spaces dedicated to the Motor Valley, fans of the Borgo Panigale Reds will have the opportunity to discover some of the most significant stages in Ducati’s past, admiring in person the models made available by the Ducati Museum and the company archives. On a journey through the ages, the journey begins from Ducati 60 from 1949, which represents the first truly complete motorcycle produced by the company, after the success of the Cucciolo. We continue with the audacious Scrambler 450 , universally considered the meeting point between American and European motorcycling schools, highly appreciated among the young people of the time. At the end of the 1970s, however, the Ducati SD Darmah 900which perfectly embodies the principles of Ducati design thanks to its combination of sportiness, elegance and clean lines.

The history of the brand in stages

Representing the 80s is the Ducati 750 Paso, the first creation of the master Massimo Tamburini which marks the entry of the motorcycle manufacturer into industrial design. The journey continues through the 90s thanks to the Monster 900, created by Miguel Galluzzi and the forefather of naked sports, characterized by the tank in the shape of a bison’s back. The iconic Ducati 916 , Massimo Tamburini’s masterpiece which celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this year, is an authentic work of art which, thanks to its fusion of design and performance, has contributed to creating a true two-wheel legend. The exhibition ends with Ducati 900 MHe of 2000, the sports car created in “retro” style by Pierre Terblanche and the first motorbike in the world to be sold online in January of the same year.

Ducati between past and present

Each of these historic motorcycles tells a precious fragment of Ducati’s heritage. Each model embodies an era, a style and a unique innovation that persist over time, and which testify to the Company’s innate ability to combining attention to aesthetics and design with technological excellence. To demonstrate this philosophy, one is placed at the center of the exhibition Panigale V4 S which represents the last step in the evolution of the history and engineering of Borgo Panigale’s sports cars.