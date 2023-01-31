Returning from a magical 2022 both in MotoGP that in Superbikesthe Ducati approaches the appointment with the season 2023 of both championships with an even stronger Italian identity, in an attempt to repeat last year’s successes. Specifically, the official Borgo Panigale team will take to the track in the two categories once again with its partner Riello UPS, with whom it has renewed its historic collaboration. The logo of the Legnago-based company will therefore be present not only on the liveries of the motorbikes, but also on the riders’ overalls and on the clothing of the team members. Outside of the sponsorship, the two Italian companies will also continue their technical and technological relationship.

Specifically, the Venetian company (world leader in the production of uninterruptible power supplies, photovoltaic inverters and Energy Storage systems) will supply the team with cutting-edge components, capable of reducing and eliminating energy losses by choosing the operating mode based on the load variation, thus ensuring a reduction in CO2 emissions: “Once again it is a great pleasure for me to announce the renewal of Ducati’s agreement with Riello UPS, our partner for many years in MotoGP and Superbike – he has declared Louis Dall’IgnaGeneral Manager of Ducati Corse – we are delighted that we were able to celebrate an incredible season with them last year and we are sure that, with their continued support, the future can also be bright. Both our companies stand out for having the same research and technological development goals, continuous synergies and pursuit of success in their respective fields. We will continue to work closely together to achieve continued success together.”

Words of satisfaction and esteem also underlined by Stefano CecconiCEO of Aruba.it and Team Principal of the Borgo Panigale team in Superbike: “The one with Riello UPS is a strategic partnership that crosses the boundaries of the circuits and reaches inside our data centers where we collaborate to achieve our objectives of environmental sustainability, maximum reliability and reduction of energy consumption – he added – for this reason we are extremely happy to be able to count on Riello UPS products again next season, with whom we have shared, together with Ducati, the joys of an extraordinary 2022 in WorldSBK and MotoGP. The goals achieved certainly do not represent a point of arrival for us but an incentive to work even more with greater passion and dedication to defend the titles we have conquered”.

Finally, there was no comment from Fabio PassuelloCEO of Riello UPS: “2022 was a year in which, together with Ducati, we achieved the greatest successes on tracks all over the world and in parallel also on the international markets of reference for our company. In our DNA there is the desire to always do better, to set ever more ambitious goals especially in the field of reducing energy consumption and to achieve them with teamwork and continuous investment in research and development of innovative solutions and greens. This is why we will not be satisfied and will try to repeat and improve these results also in 2023, continuing together with Ducati to represent the excellence of Made in Italy in the world”.