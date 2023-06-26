Ducati continues in its mission of protecting the environment and reducing the environmental impact of its activities, with particular attention to production processes. The Bolognese brand has created the Environmental Mission by launching specific environmental protection, recovery and enhancement projects in order to best marry industrial needs with the environment. The agreement with the Hera Group, an Emilian multi-utility active in the energy and waste management sector, fits into this context.

Collaboration with Hera for sustainability

For example, the two companies work in the use of processes and technologies that reduce the impact of Ducati’s activities on the environment, with particular attention to waste management and optimization of energy efficiency. Thanks to the partnership with Herambiente Servizi Industriali (Hasi), the largest Italian company dedicated to the management of industrial waste, Ducati has implemented a highly efficient treatment plan, which in 2022 led the Borgo Panigale company to start recycling 98 % of the waste produced by its activities. The process adopted by Ducati and Hasi contemplates every aspect of waste management, starting from the separation of these when they are produced, to optimizing logistics, up to maximizing recycling. Among the waste managed, alongside cardboard, plastic or mixed packaging, there are also particular materials and complex management such as, for example, the filters used for fume abatement. Even this waste, suitably treated, finds a way to recovery: in this case energy, through waste-to-energy.

Waste management for Ducati

Another concrete intervention defined together with Hera is the development of the trigeneration plant located in the Ducati headquarters in Borgo Panigale, managed by Hera Servizi Energia (HSE). The plant is capable of supplying electricity, heating and cooling, reducing CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere. During 2022, the plant produced 13,159 MWh of electricity, which contributed to achieving 83% of the entire plant’s needs. The remainder of the electricity required is instead purchased externally by Ducati, exclusively from renewable energy sources. Since its commissioning in 2016, the trigeneration plant has made it possible to avoid the emission of 9,369 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, of which 1,508 tonnes in 2022 alone. absorbed annually by a forest of about 250 hectares.

The energy supply of Borgo Panigale

As a demonstration of Ducati’s approach to safeguarding and protecting the environment and how this attention has been integrated into the company’s daily operations, the new Finishing and Resolution building was officially inaugurated in December 2022 at the Borgo Panigale plant Aesthetics, classified NZEB – Nearly Zero Energy Building – that is, with almost zero energy requirements because it was designed according to accurate criteria of environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. In fact, the building will have a 170 kWp photovoltaic system which will make it possible to produce more than 200 MWh of clean energy per year and an underground rainwater storage tank of approximately 150 m³ which guarantees the recovery of 90% of the water rainwater, which will be reused in internal industrial processes. Furthermore, an important reduction in energy consumption comes from the use of high-performance air conditioning systems and natural lighting that derives from the adoption of large glass and polycarbonate surfaces.