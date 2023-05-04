Ducati picks up where it left off, with a new registration record. Sales of the Borgo Panigale brand also soar in the first quarter of 2023, continuing in the path traced in 2022 when the Bolognese engine manufacturer recorded its best success ever. In the first three months of this year, Ducati sold 14,725 motorcycles delivered to passionate customers around the world, marking a 9% increase over the same period in 2022.

Domenicali’s satisfaction

“After closing our best year ever in 2022, we started 2023 with important results that confirm a business strategy that is bearing excellent results – declared Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO – Based on these positive numbers, we continue to work to achieve the best possible result, with the main goal of satisfying all the Ducatisti enthusiasts in our wonderful community.”

Italy is always the country that loves Ducati the most

Excellent results are evident in all of Ducati’s main markets: Italy is in first place with 2,717 motorcycles delivered and a growth of 7% compared to last year. The United States, which is Ducati’s second largest market, increased deliveries by 21% in the first quarter of 2023 to 1,677 bikes. Germany, in third position, also recorded a 21% growth compared to the same period in 2022, with 1,666 motorcycles delivered.

The most successful motorcycles

The Multistrada V4 in all its versions is still the most successful bike in the Ducati range with 2,668 models delivered worldwide in the first three months of 2023, followed by Monster with 2,005 bikes. The third most popular model is the DesertX with 1,442 deliveries, which confirms the brand’s strategy of expanding its product range by entering a new segment.