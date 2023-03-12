An opportunity to see up close and touch them all the novelties of the Ducati range. On Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March, the Borgo Panigale brand stores will be the protagonists for a double appointment that will focus on all the bikes unveiled during the Ducati World Première, as well as the 2023 clothing collection and all the accessories to customize your two wheels of the Bolognese brand.

Ducati news on display

They will be the undisputed protagonists the new Multistrada V4 Rallythe Ducati designed for long journeys able to satisfy even the most demanding motorcyclist in the discovery of new roads to explore alone or in pairs, and the DesertX in the new “RR22” liveryinspired by that of the Audi RS Q e-tron which participated in the last Dakar.

The bikes can be admired and tested

Lovers of technical elegance will surely be won over by the personality and muscular design of the new Diavel V4, elected “Most beautiful motorcycle of EICMA 2022” and recently celebrated in the most beautiful cities of the world with the events of the Design Nights. The Season Opening is also an opportunity for the new, adrenaline-pumping Streetfighters, on which the Fight Formula is applied to the technical basis of the Panigale V4 2023, to return to being shown to the public in the V4 S Gray Nero and V4 SP2 versions in a numbered series. With excellent components and a MotoGP-inspired livery, the new Monster SP it is designed to offer Ducatisti maximum sporty riding fun and is positioned at the top of the Monster range. On this occasion, it will also be possible to book some test rides to test all the new features of the Ducati range.