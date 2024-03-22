Ducati flies in 2023. The operating result recorded was the best ever, with 112 million euros, and a corresponding level of company profitability that increased further compared to the previous year, reaching 10.5%. The turnover of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer exceeds one billion for the second consecutive year, reaching 1 billion and 65 million euros, a value slightly lower than the record result achieved in 2022 (1,089 million euros).

During 2023, 58,224 motorcycles were delivered, a result slightly down on 2022 which places the year just ended as the third best in the company's history in terms of sales. “The results obtained by Ducati in 2023 – declared Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO – confirm the validity of the strategic choices and self-financed investment policy that we have been pursuing for several years. We closed the fiscal year with a turnover that once again exceeded one billion and a record operating result, to which must be added the successes in racing which saw us become World Champions in MotoGP and WorldSBK for the second consecutive year.”

“In 2023 – added Henning Jens, CFO of Ducati – the global motorcycle market scenario has been characterized by growing competition and complex economic situations. Despite this, Ducati closed the year with an improvement in profitability which reached 10.5% return on sales and a new operating result record. This was possible thanks to an attractive model mix and a strong focus on cost discipline and efficiency in all processes. The result also demonstrates that Ducati operates following a clear strategy and on a solid financial basis, managing to achieve good performance even in challenging years.”