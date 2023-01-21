Monday the Ducati presents its Desmosedici GP23, and there is much anticipation to see not only the new shapes chosen by the Borgo Panigale house, but also the number that “Pecco” Bagnaia will take to the track in 2023.

Like any reigning world champion, the Piedmontese can in fact choose between “his” number – the 63 – and the1the symbol of supremacy. On the Ducati website, however, the number 1 is associated with Bagnaia, with the number 63 inside it (in small size).

It must be said that it could be a simple celebration of the 2022 World Championship, since Jack Miller still appears in the presentation of the team, who – as is known – has returned to KTM, while his place has been taken by Enea Bastianini. If Bagnaia had really chosen the 1, he would bring it back to the track 11 years after Casey Stoner, winner of the championship in 2011. Just a few hours of waiting, and we will be able to know if the Ducati spoiler was an involuntary spoiler or a way to celebrate the title.