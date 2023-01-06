The expansion of the dealer network continues Ducati. The Borgo Panigale house has in fact inaugurated a new showroom in Holland, thus expanding its presence in the Netherlands. This is the new concessionaire for Rotterdam, the second largest city in the country by number of inhabitants and the second largest port in Europe. The new space dedicated to the “Rosse di Borgo Panigale” is located within the walls of Moto Rotterdam, a dealership that has recently passed under new ownership, completely renovated and modernized in its spaces. The dealer is located in the northwest area of ​​the city, at Strickledeweg 112, and is easily accessible from the motorway.

The area dedicated to Ducati inside the dealership houses both the showroom and the workshop. Everything is on display inside the shop the Ducati and Scrambler range, along with their respective collections of clothing and accessories. Instead, a large and modern Ducati space has been created in the workshop, where a team of technicians will be available for assistance and repairs. In the scenario offered by the new dealer, there is also the possibility of purchasing Ducati Approved certified motorcycles, i.e. used Ducati motorcycles less than 6 years old from their first registration, with a mileage of less than 50,000 km and which, to guarantee their perfect condition, have passed a checklist of 35 thorough and thorough checks. The inaugural ceremony of the new plant was held on Saturday 17 December 2022 in the presence of Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales & After Sales Ducati together with Maxime Loiseau, Managing Director Ducati West Europe, and Tim Boonsma, Director Moto Rotterdam. Ducati Rotterdam thus becomes part of the global sales network of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer. To date there are 800 points of sale in more than 90 countries for the Italian brand which continues its expansion.