“The start of a new season is always an exciting moment and this year it is even more so after a 2022 destined to remain in history”. Like this Louis Dall’Ignageneral manager of Ducati Corse, commented on the start of the racing season of the official Ducati MotoGP team which today in Madonna di Campiglio unveiled the GP-23 which will be entrusted to the reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

“Replicating last year’s results won’t be easy, but our goal is always to be able to surpass ourselves and constantly improve. In MotoGP, in addition to the World Champion Pecco Bagnaia, we will also be able to count on Enea Bastianini, third in the World Championship last year with the Ducati team Gresini Racing. We are convinced that both our riders will be among the protagonists of the championship this year too. The competition will certainly be even more heated: in addition to the presence of numerous strong riders on the grid, the other manufacturers will certainly have worked hard during the winter. However, we too have not been outdone, so we can’t wait to start this new season and defend the three titles won last year”. Dall’Igna added.

With regard to the innovations introduced on the Ducati GP-23, Dall’Igna did not go too far, emphasizing that at Borgo Panigale they also considered ‘failing’ the tests of the innovations which on paper showed they could guarantee an increase in performance. Below the detailed gallery of Ducati who will try to defend all the world titles obtained in 2022.